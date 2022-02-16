FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a motorist wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Fitchburg that left a police officer injured on Wednesday morning.

A local officer working with a Massachusetts State Police task force was attempting to arrest a suspect on Mechanic Street when they were struck by a vehicle, state police said in a tweet.

The motorist reportedly fled the scene after striking the officer. There was no immediate word on the officer’s condition.

State police patrols, K9 teams, and an Air Wing is assisting in the search for the motorist.

No additional details were available.

