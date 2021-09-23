NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for a firearm that may have fallen off the roof of a vehicle in the area of an elementary school in Natick.

A visitor to a private residence in the town reported to the Natick Police Department that they inadvertently left a firearm on top of their car and took a route that led past the Lilja Elementary School.

K-9 teams from Natick and state police searched overnight in the area of the school but did not find the firearm.

Officers were stationed around the school Thursday morning as a precaution.

The search for the firearm remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

Police say this is a great opportunity for parents and guardians to have a discussion with their children about what to do if they ever see a firearm.

