Search underway for gun-wielding man who held up Arlington bank

Arlington Police are searching for the suspect, pictured above, who is wanted for armed robbery. (Courtesy Photo Arlington Police Department)

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are turning to the public for help in tracking down an armed man who held up a bank in Arlington on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Leader Bank at 141 Mass Ave. just after 9 a.m. learned a masked man had walked into the building, flashed a black handgun and demanded money, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Police say the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a white, with a thin build, and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was said to be wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, purple rubber gloves, baggy blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.

