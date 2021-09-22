KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a retired police sergeant who was riding her bicycle along a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a missing bicyclist in the area of Route 125 south near New Boston Road in Kingston around 8:30 p.m. found a bicycle and rider down on the ground near an embankment off the shoulder of the highway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The bicyclist, who police identified as 59-year-old Donna Briggs, a former Hudson police sergeant who had been living in Derry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the area after hitting Briggs around 11:40 a.m., according to police.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene, police say they believe Briggs was struck from behind.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-545-4396.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Law enforcement community mourning loss of Ret Hudson NH police Sgt Donna Briggs struck and killed on her bicycle by hit and run driver in Kingston NH yesterday #7news pic.twitter.com/IcBaO8i4by — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 22, 2021

