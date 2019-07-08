Search underway for inmate who escaped Mass. medical center

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Massachusetts are turning to the public for help in tracking down an inmate who escaped from the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Harry Chandler Jr., an inmate at the Berkshire County Jail, escaped custody just after 2 p.m., according to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler is said to be wearing orange pants, no shoes, and no shirt.

A search for Chandler is ongoing.

Anyone without information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s emergency communication center at 413-442-0512.

