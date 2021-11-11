NEW YORK (WHDH) - (WHDH) — A search is underway for a man who was caught on camera dragging a woman out of a subway station elevator in the Manhattan borough of New York City earlier this month.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows the man entering the elevator at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 before punching the woman inside and subsequently dragging her by the feet out the door.

The suspect allegedly took the 36-year-old’s money.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York police at 800-577-TIPS.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know this guy? On 11/1/21 at approx 10:25 PM, at the 125 St & Lexington Ave subway station in Manhattan, the suspect physically assaulted a 36-year-old female in an elevator, then removed her money. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/m7yfAUm11H — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 10, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)