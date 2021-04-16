Search underway for man who jumped into Hull Bay to avoid police

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are searching for a man who jumped into Hull Bay on Thursday night in effort to avoid police, officials announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance involving the misuse of a family vehicle at a home in the town learned a 39-year-old resident had fled the area following an argument, according to the Hull Police Department.

Police say officers had a prior interaction with this family earlier in the day over an issue with the vehicle, which was later found in Boston.

The man was later spotted standing with two other men in the area of Cadish Avenue and Main Street around 11:30 p.m. but he reportedly fled and ran into the water when officers approached him.

The men then allegedly refused to get out of the water and went deeper into the bay until officers lost sight of him.

A water search was immediately launched but it proved unsuccessful in the dark. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the search remained ongoing.

Police have since deployed a side scanning sonar vessel in an effort to locate the man.

