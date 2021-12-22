WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for a missing man with dementia who was last seen near a lake in Worcester on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a missing man in the area of Regatta Point Park shortly before 9 a.m. found a vehicle parked along the shore of Lake Quinsigamond, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Authorities noted that the 68-year-old man, whose name has not been released, may have entered the water.

Video from the scene showed divers in the lake, as well as several emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

The man in question is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 165 pounds, with balding hair that is white in color on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pants, and no shoes.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to contact Worcester police.

