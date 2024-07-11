SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 4-year-old girl in Sutton who is living with autism.

Eva is missing in the Peachtree Drive area.

There is a heavy police and fire presence as they search unfolds.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

