SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 4-year-old girl in Sutton who is living with autism.

Eva is missing in the Peachtree Drive area.

There is a heavy police and fire presence as they search unfolds.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

