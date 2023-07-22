DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A search was underway off Cape Cod Friday night for a missing boater after a boat crashed into a jetty in Dennis, state police said.

Police said the search was ongoing as of around 11 p.m. near Cold Storage Beach.

“Initial reports indicate some occupants of the boat have been injured and at least one may be missing at this time,” said state police spokesperson Dave Procopio.

The Dennis Fire Department, the US Coast Guard, the Barnstable County Dive Team, the Sandwich Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police are all assisting in the search.

