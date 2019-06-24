Search underway for missing college student who vanished after early morning Lyft ride

(WHDH) — Authorities are turning to the public for help finding a missing college student who vanished after taking a Lyft ride from Salk Lake City Airport last week, officials said.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, flew into Salk Lake City during the early morning hours of June 17 after visiting family, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. She then ordered a Lyft to an address in North Salt Lake but has not been seen since.

Police say Lyft and the driver who dropped Lueck off are cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, police say they have not developed any information that indicates Lueck was harmed or is in danger.

Anyone with information on Lueck’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 801-799-3000.

