Search underway for missing fisherman after boat capsizes off Block Island

(WHDH) — Coast Guard officials say a search is underway for two fisherman after a boat capsized off the coast of Block Island in Rhode Island on Tuesday.

Officials say a mayday call was issued at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning from the Mistress, which was reportedly taking on water.

A nearby fishing boat, Captain Bligh, responded and was able to rescue one fisherman at the scene. The crew of that boat told officials the Mistress had capsized and that two other fishermen were missing.

A Coast Guard helicopter and a response boat attempted a search and rescue mission but was forced to turn back due to poor weather conditions. A Coast Guard cutter and a motor lifeboat are on their way to the scene, officials say.

The Captain Bligh is still on scene, but high winds are making rescue efforts difficult.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for continued updates as they become available.

