Search underway for missing swimmer in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dive teams are scouring the water off Fisherman’s Beach in Canton for a swimmer who went missing on Tuesday.

Video from Sky7 HD showed crews on several boats patrolling the water in an effort to track down the swimmer.

The Duxbury Fire Department said in a tweet that it was assisting with the search.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

DXFD Squad two with three divers who are part of the regional dive team @PCTRT are responding mutual aid to Canton for a dive incident. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/5RxlGKXPj2 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)