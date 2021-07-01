BOSTON (WHDH) - A major search is underway for a missing swimmer in the water off Castle Island in Boston on Thursday, officials said.
Boats and dive teams have been deployed to an area of the water off Pleasure Beach near William J. Day Boulevard in Southie, according to a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.
A state police helicopter has been called in to assist with the search.
Video from SKY7 HD showed dozens of emergency vehicles parked near the shore.
No additional information was immediately available.
