Search underway for missing swimmer off Crane Beach in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for a missing swimmer in the water off Crane Beach in Ipswich, officials said.

The Coast Guard has deployed boats and helicopters in an effort to locate a 28-year-old man who disappeared on Friday while trying to swim from Crane Beach to Plum Island.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a possible person in the water around 10:30 a.m. found the man’s belongings on the beach.

Ipswich Fire and Marine has also deployed patrol boats.

Temperatures off the coast this afternoon are very chilly and the wind is whipping.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)