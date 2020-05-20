Search underway for monkey that’s on the loose in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a monkey that’s on the loose in Tewksbury, officials said.

The Shawsheen Animal Hospital said in a Facebook post that the monkey was last spotted Tuesday near their facility at 1415 Main St.

“DO NOT touch the monkey! Monkeys can be dangerous and can carry herpes B virus, which can be fatal to humans,” the hospital wrote in the post.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

