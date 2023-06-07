BOSTON (WHDH) - Police continue to search for a person who drove at a Boston police officer Tuesday night, prompting them to fire a single shot through the windshield of the vehicle.

Police say a driver in a rented SUV drove at the officer near the intersection of Wachusett Street and Eldridge Road around 8 p.m.

Officers could be seen investigating a taped-off car at a second scene near the Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain. Investigators say they’ve recovered a piece of clothing and caught the suspect on surveillance video.

The officer was uninjured in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

