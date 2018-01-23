Search underway for possible bodies buried at scene of Peabody double murder, sources say

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities searched a home in Peabody on Tuesday in connection with a double homicide that took place their last year.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, and Peabody Police are conducted a search of the property at 19 Farm Avenue.

Wes Doughty, 39, of Danvers, is accused of killing Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40, whose bodies were found at the home on the evening of Feb. 18, 2017. Police say the couple’s bodies were found wrapped up in carpeting.

Doughty was arrested days later in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and extradited back to Massachusetts. He is awaiting trial on charges of sexually assaulting O’Connor and murdering both victims.

During the investigation into the double homicide, information was obtained that necessitated a further search of the property, according to investigators.

Sources tell 7News that police are searching for possible bodies that may have been buried on the property dating back to the 1990s. Officials are not looking for any specific missing person, according to sources.

7News learned that crews plan to bring in cadaver-sniffing dogs and ground-penetrating radar once the land is cleared.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public’s safety, but the search is expected to take several weeks.

