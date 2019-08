GOSNOLD, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water after a dinghy was found adrift off Cuttyhunk Island Saturday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported finding the dinghy unmanned.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast Station Menemsha is searching for a possible person in the water after this dinghy was found unmanned, adrift off Cuttyhunk #Massachusetts. Have info., call Sector Southeastern New England: 508-457-3211 #BoatResponsibly #PaddleSafe #LabelIt! pic.twitter.com/CvyTxK8Nfs — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)