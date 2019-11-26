Search underway for shooting suspects after vehicle found abandoned in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for at least three shooting suspects who ditched their car in Braintree on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Officers are working to track down three men in connection with a shootout between two groups of people in the parking lot of the Algonquin Terrace housing complex in Plymouth last month, according to the Braintree Police Department.
Troopers pursuing a car possibly connected to the shooting followed the driver off of Route 3, where witnesses reported seeing three black men fleeing an abandoned vehicle on Allen Street toward Weymouth Landing, according to Massachusetts State Police.
One possible suspect has been detained, state police said. An airwing and K9 unit are assisting local authorities in the search.
Braintree High School temporarily held dismissal due to police activity near Weymouth Landing but students have since been released.
Commuter Rail train 079 on the Greenbush line has been delayed.
Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri said the Oct. 16 shooting was not random.
No additional information was immediately available.
