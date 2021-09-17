BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are searching for a suspect after two banks in Boston’s North End were robbed within a span of five minutes on Friday morning, officials said.

The first robbery was reported at Santander Bank at 287 Hanover St. at 9:10 a.m. and the second robbery was reported at Citizens Bank at 315 Hanover St. at 9:14 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say they believe one person is responsible for both of the robberies.

The suspected robber “nonchalantly” walked into each bank and demanded money, law enforcement sources told 7NEWS. The individual also entered a nearby Century Bank but was turned away by staff.

It is unclear if he had a gun but it was said that he had made gestures indicating a weapon.

Investigators could be seen carrying bags of evidence out of the banks that were targeted by the suspect.

Concerned business owners in the neighborhood say they are rattled by the brazen incident.

“We usually take care of our own. I mean, we’re pretty secure and pretty safe,” one business owner said. “For them to be so brazen…I hope they catch them.”

All three banks were briefly closed following the incidents. They have since reopened.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

