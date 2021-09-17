BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after two banks in Boston were robbed within a span of five minutes on Friday morning, officials said.

The first robbery was reported at 287 Hanover St. at 9:10 a.m. while the second robbery was reported at 315 Hanover St. at 9:14 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say they believe one person is responsible for both robberies.

It’s not clear if the suspect is armed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

