BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after three banks in Boston’s North End were robbed within a span of minutes on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to Hanover Street just after 9 a.m. learned that Century Bank, Citizens Bank, and Santander Bank had all been held up within about 10 minutes of each other.

Police say they believe one person is responsible for all of the robberies.

The suspect “nonchalantly” walked into each bank and demanded money, law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

Investigators could be seen carrying bags of evidence out of the banks that were hit by the suspect.

It’s not clear if the suspect was armed.

Concerned business owners in the neighborhood say they are rattled by the brazen incident.

“We usually take care of our own. I mean, we’re pretty secure and pretty safe,” one business owner said. “For them to be so brazen…I hope they catch them.”

All three banks were briefly closed following the robberies. They have since reopened.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

