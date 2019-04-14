Search underway for suspect who shot up Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who fired several rounds in a Dorchester neighborhood that triggered a SWAT team response.

Authorities say as many as 25 rounds were shot into multiple cars and at least one house on Westville Street.

After responding to reports of a shooting, police called in SWAT teams to respond to a house where police thought the suspect may have been located, but the shooter was not there.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston police.

