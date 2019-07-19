Search underway for suspected shooter who prompted SWAT response in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspected shooter who prompted a SWAT response after critically injuring a man in Revere Thursday night.

Troopers responding to assist Revere Police following a shooting on Dehon Street in the Shirley Avenue neighborhood around 7:15 p.m. found a shooting victim on a nearby street in critical condition, state police said.

One witnessed described seeing the victim on the ground.

“He was on the ground and his buddy was like over him, holding his chest,” he recalled. “He looked like he was already fainted or something.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital as a Revere police SWAT team searched 9 Dehon St. for the suspected shooter.

The team cleared the building and reportedly found it unoccupied.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a fight broke out, prompting one person to pull out a handgun and shoot another, according to Revere Police Chief James Guido.

The incident remains under investigation by the state police detective unit for Suffolk County and Revere police.

