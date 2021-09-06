TILLAMOOK, Ore. (WHDH) — Authorities in Tillamook, Oregon are searching for the suspects accused of killing and illegally dumping five puppies over the weekend.

The deceased puppies, believed to be about eight to 10-week-old female German shepherd mixes, appeared to have been drowned since they were found soaking wet together near the logging gate on Fraiser Road, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers believe that the pups were killed and dumped sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Tip Line at 1-800-452-7888.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that shelters will accept all unwanted pets.

