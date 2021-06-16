HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for the driver of a tractor-trailer who struck a Massachusetts State Police trooper on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Wednesday morning and kept going, officials said.

The trooper was checking on another truck that was disabled on the northbound side of the highway around 10:30 a.m. when the tractor-trailer sideswiped him and his cruiser, according to a state police spokesman.

The trooper was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester after suffering non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and hands.

Dashcam video from the disabled truck showed the tractor-trailer in question rumble by in the right lane without stopping

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the driver of a possible Freightliner truck with a blue cab and white trailer.

“The truck may have minor damage to its passenger side and may have white paint transfer from the cruiser on it,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 508-721-4040.

The incident remains under investigation.

Breaking: State Police releasing dash cam video of the tractor trailer truck that sideswiped State Police Lt on 495 in Hopkinton this AM and never stopped #7news pic.twitter.com/dUr1RI20AO — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 16, 2021

