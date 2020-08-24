Search underway for woman who missed flight home to Boston

(WHDH) — Authorities in Texas are searching for a woman who vanished after she missed a recent flight home to Boston.

Destiny Polk, 23, of Boston, was last seen at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday around 7 p.m. but she never got on her flight to Logan Airport, according to a Black and Missing Foundation poster that was shared by Bay State Rep. Liz Miranda.

Polk has not been seen or heard from since.

“Hey everyone please help me locate my daughter she has been missing since Friday night here in Houston. She was on her way to Boston and was last seen at George Bush Airport here in Houston and missed the flight and hadn’t been seen. Please send your prayers keep a look out for her she was having a mental challenge so we need to find my baby asap!” Johnnie Polk, Destiny’s father, wrote in a Facebook post.

Destiny is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 1-877-97-BAMFI.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)