LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive search is underway in Lowell after state police say a person stole a vehicle with a child passenger from a hospital in Gardner on Monday, forced the child from the vehicle, and then led police on a chase before abandoning the SUV in Lowell and running away.

Troopers responding to a report of a car stolen from Heywood Hospital with a child passenger learned the suspect traveled a short distance and ordered the child to get out of the car, allowing them to escape unharmed, according to state police.

Police used data from a cellphone in the vehicle to track its location along Route 2, and eventually Interstate 495 north, where the driver started to drive erratically, prompting police to call of the chase for the safety of other motorists.

A short time later, Lowell police located the abandoned vehicle and conducted an extensive search for the suspect. The person’s name has not been released but they have determined their identity.

