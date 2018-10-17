NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - North Andover police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing dog that is not from the area.

The small pup named Chewy went missing from Long Pasteur Road, police announced Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

“He is not from North Andover and may be out of sorts,” police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone who spots Chewy is asked to call 857-247-3281.

