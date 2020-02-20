Search warrant results in 4 arrests, seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The search of a Fall River home led to four arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl last week, police said.

Detectives executing a search warrant at 116 Nelson St. around 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 forced the door open to the house after being denied entry, according to Fall River police.

The target of the search warrant, 33-year-old Joshua Blithe, was arrested on possession to distribute a Class A drug charge and on numerous warrants after police say they found 214 bags of suspected fentanyl.

Jeremiah Rhodes, 35, of Taunton, was also arrested and charged with possession to distribute Class A and B drugs as well as numerous warrants following the alleged discovery of 10.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and eight bags of suspected fentanyl.

Michelle Lynn Lucas, 31, of Fall River, was taken into custody amid the search on charges of possession to distribute a Class E drug and possession of a Class E drug after being found with four grams of suspected cocaine and 3.5 doses of Alprazolam, police said.

Officers also arrested Jasmine Rodriguez, 29, of Taunton, on a possession to distribute a Class B drug charge following the alleged seizure of 30 doses of Suboxone Sublingual.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)