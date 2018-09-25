Search warrant uncovers several guns in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police executing a search warrant Monday night uncovered several guns in Roxbury, officials say.

About 10:57 p.m., following the arrest earlier in the day of a man wanted for a non-fatal shooting in the area of 724 Shawmut Ave., officers obtained a search warrant at his residence and safely recovered six revolvers, two semi-automatic pistols, a sawed-off shotgun, a bolt action rifle, a silencer, shotgun ammunition, rifle ammunition, pistol ammunition, as well as an empty pistol holster, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect, Ismail Abdurrashid-McCullum, 50, was arrested in the area of 171 Townsend St. on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Tuesday, police executed a second search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and recovered an additional pistol and rifle ammunition, along with another empty pistol holder, police said.

As a result, additional charges were filed today against the suspect in Roxbury District Court.

“I would like to thank my officers and detectives for their hard work and dedication which led to the arrest of this suspect and subsequent search warrant execution,” Commissioner William Gross said. “The men and women of the Boston Police Department continue to prioritize getting illegal firearms off of our streets and out of the hands of criminals. All of us here at the BPD will continue to work together with members of the communities we serve and our partners in the justice system to hold these violent offenders responsible for their actions.”

