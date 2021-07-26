BARTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death of a male and female whose bodies were found in Crystal Lake in Barton, police said.

A search began late Saturday after police receiving a report of a pontoon boat that had been found in the lake drifting from south to north with no one on it.

A truck and trailer was found at one of the lake’s boat launches and it was later learned that the two people had launched the boat at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and set off onto the lake with their dog.

The bodies were found early Sunday. The names have not been released.

The dog, described as small and white, has not been found.

