Searchers find Dartmouth College hiker who went missing

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College says a student has been found alive after he went missing during a weekend hike.

A college spokeswoman said 21-year-old Arun Anand, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, was found by searchers Monday morning. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department was notified about 8 p.m. Saturday that Anand failed to show up at a lodge following a college-sponsored hike at Mount Moosilauke.

About 50 people searched the area where Anand was last seen. Two helicopters were used.

Rescuers came to the aid of two other hikers Sunday who were stranded overnight in Pinkham Notch. They were hindered by high winds and snow.

The department said there’s still a lot of snow between 2,500 feet and 4,500 feet of elevation, and many hikers have recently been finding themselves lost off trail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)