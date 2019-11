HATFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was reported missing in a wooded area in Hatfield has been found alive, police said.

Massachusetts State Police found the woman on Tuesday with the help of infrared radar technology.

Officers were called Monday afternoon to assist in the search.

She is uninjured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)