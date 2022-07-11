HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two adults and a child were able to escape a massive fire at a seaside mansion in Hingham.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said a nanny and child were on the home’s porch when the fire broke out Monday. He said both ran away, then ran back in for a painter who was working on the second floor at the time. All three then made it out safely.

Firefighters from Hingham and several nearby communities tried to keep the flames from the three-story, $3 million home from spreading and largely succeeded. One neighboring home suffered serious damage on the side facing the inferno while three other homes suffered minor damage.

Neighbors nearby watched as a wall of flames burned and thick smoke billowed out of the home.

“I was sitting (at home) when my power went off and wondering why, and then I heard fire trucks,” Neighbor Jim Kane said. “I looked out and the house was in a blaze!”

“There was a lot of tears,” said another neighbor, Val Robin. “It was just… and then the second house was going up.”

Officials believe windy conditions may have had an effect on how quickly the flames spread on Monday.

Crews continued to monitor the home’s charred timbers late into Monday afternoon.

