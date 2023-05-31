SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott restaurant is getting ready to reopen after part of its support collapsed in early May. The ocean-side restaurant is having a reopening party on Friday, June 9.

Mission on the Bay closed earlier this month after part of the seawall supporting its structure broke. The incident prompted an evacuation and left the restaurant on Humphrey Street hanging over the water. No injuries were reported during that incident.

