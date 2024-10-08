For the rest of your Tuesday, it’ll be seasonable and dry. This week, afternoons will be close to average but mornings will be on the cool side.

Tonight into early Wednesday morning will be a chilly one for inland areas. Lows will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. However, along the coast it’ll be more mild in the mid to upper 40s, and for the Cape specifically, only the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will have that cool start with a chance for a spot sprinkle early in the morning.

The afternoon is looking dry, however, with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. The weather looks great for some leaf peeping, which I suggest you do before we get past peak!

Thursday will be the coolest day this week. Morning lows will reach the upper 30s and low 40s, with afternoon highs struggling to make it out of the upper 50s.

It’ll be mostly dry, but we’re expecting a bit of a breeze with gusts 20-25 mph. That’ll make it feel even chillier. Make sure to dress warmly!

Friday will be much warmer than Thursday. While the morning will be the coldest this week in the mid to upper 30s, afternoon highs will rebound into the mid 60s. Plus, the shining sun will help it feel even warmer.

The weekend looks fantastic! Saturday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be a bit of a breeze again with gusts 20-25 mph. Sunday looks dry during the daytime, partly sunny, and not quite as warm in the low 60s. Isolated chances for rain move in Sunday night.