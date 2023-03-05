7Weather – Welcome to the better half of your weekend! Quiet today, and we’ll stay that way tomorrow. We’ll watch for an isolated shower chance on Tuesday followed by the potential for another wintry mix next weekend.

Today, we’re starting off at/below freezing. There could still be some slick spots this morning. Temperatures will rebound to the 40s. A lot of clouds this morning with more breaks of sun this afternoon. The wind is light this morning. It’ll become northwesterly and a bit more breezy this afternoon.

It’ll be quiet, making for easy travel to the slopes. Some ski resorts are reporting near a foot of new powder in the past 24-hours!

Tonight, we’ll keep the northwest breeze around. Overnight lows will drop near 30°/low 30s.

High pressure building in will keep the northwest wind around tomorrow. It’ll be breezier. Luckily, we’ll see more sunshine with just a few clouds late day.

A couple systems we’re watching over the next seven days. It looked like a low pressure system moving out of the Great Lakes could bring us a good shot of precipitation by Tuesday. Instead, it will move south. We’ll keep a chance for an isolated shower in the forecast, as some moisture will back in to the region. Models are moving a coastal storm into our region by Saturday night that will start as snow.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black