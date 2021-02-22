(WHDH) — Fall school sports that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic are getting their seasons underway Monday.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association voted last month to approve sport-specific modifications for its “Fall II” season, allowing cheerleading, football, indoor track, and unified basketball to run from Feb. 22 to April 25.

Cross country, dance, golf, field hockey, soccer, swim and dive, and volleyball were approved by the MIAA for the “Fall I” season, but some local districts may have decided to move them to the “Fall II” season.

The Whitman Public Works Department and the school district cleared snow off the high school’s football field over the weekend in preparation for the start of the season.

