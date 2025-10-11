Get ready for the first nor’easter of the season set to roll in on Sunday. Depending on where you are, the timing will differ significantly.

First, let’s begin with the rain. On the Cape and the islands, the rain will move from the south to the north through the mid morning hours.

From the late morning into the early afternoon, the rain will continue to fill in north.

In northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, it’ll take until the late afternoon and evening hours to see the onset of the rain.

While a lot of the rain will be light, there will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times. The rain will continue overnight.

Rain showers, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain, continues into Monday evening.

The farther south you are, the more rainfall you’ll see. The Cape and the islands will pick up over 2 inches, while many locations will see 1 to 3 inches. Farther north, expect less than an inch of rain.

A few showers will continue into Tuesday, but they’ll be much more isolated.

Now for the wind. Inland, wind gusts will reach 30 to 40 mph. On the Cape, wind gusts will reach up to 50 mph. On the islands, wind gusts to 50 to 60 mph are possible. That’s where some downed trees and power outages are more likely.

The strongest of the wind gusts will occur Sunday night into Monday morning. With the wind being a northeasterly, onshore, wind, we are expecting some minor coastal flooding as well.

It’ll be windy all of Monday, with just breezy conditions for Tuesday.

Stay tuned!