BOSTON (WHDH) - A Seattle man pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday on charges of coercion and enticement of a Massachusetts minor.

Jabarie Phillips,44, allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old middle schooler in April 2019 via Facebook messaging. According to an FBI statement, Philips repeatedly asked the minor to take sexually explicit videos and photos of herself for him to view. According to the statement, the minor expressed issues with her family and Phillips responded “If you run away let me know we can take this show on the road I need a partner in crime.”

Phillips was arrested in April 2019 after picking the girl up at Logan Airport and boarding a bus intended for Washington.

Authorities intercepted the bus in Minneapolis, Minn., where they arrested Phillips and recovered the girl. Phillips was also wanted in Washington for violating probation following his release from prison after a 2008 manslaughter conviction.

The charge of coercion and enticement of a minor provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Phillips’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2022.

