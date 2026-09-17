CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested in connection with the death of Xavier Bautista, the second arrest made in the case.

Giovani Arroyo, 22, of Boston, is charged with murder and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Cambridge police.

Officers responded to a report of a person on the ground near the intersection of Broadway and Norfolk streets at approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 4th. When they arrived, they found Xavier Bautista, of Cambridge, dead at the scene, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Pauline Wells.

Rayquon Brown, 29, is also charged with carrying a firearm without a license, being an armed career criminal, and conspiring to commit murder. He was arrested on July 13.

Arroyo is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Thursday afternoon.

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