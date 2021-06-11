The second Braintree police officer injured in a shootout after responding to a domestic violence incident in the town was released from the hospital Friday.

Officer William Cushing, Jr. was released around 10 a.m. and he was escorted home by his fellow Braintree police officers and his police K-9 family, according to Braintree police.

Hundreds of people lined the procession route to show support for Cushing.

Officer William Cushing Jr. escorted home from the hospital one week after being shot in a shootout in #Braintree. His K9 Kitt was killed in the incident. People lining the street in front of town hall @7News pic.twitter.com/CgX46RjULk — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) June 11, 2021

“We just can’t thank the community enough. It’s actually overwhelming,” Braintree Police Chief Michael Dubois said. “The entire route was lined with all the residents.”

Cushing, along with Officer Matthew Donahue, who was released from the hospital last weekend, are expected to make a full recovery after they were ambushed in the woods and shot multiple times on June 4, authorities said.

Cushing’s K-9 partner of more than 11 years, Kitt, died in the gunfire.

Kitt is slated to be laid to rest with a memorial ceremony.