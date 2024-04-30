DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed Tuesday in the highly-anticipated murder trial of Karen Read.

The trial kicked off in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, more than two years after the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe. It continued Tuesday morning with the defense beginning its cross examination of the prosecution’s third witness.

O’Keefe was Read’s boyfriend and was found dead in Canton in January, 2022.

Prosecutors have alleged Read killed O’Keefe by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, asserting O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the fellow officer before being left outside. The defense has said a law enforcement cover up ensued involving numerous individuals and agencies.

Jury selection began in the case last week.

On Monday, parties gathered in Dedham for opening statements and initial witness testimony. After declining to cross examine the prosecution’s first two witnesses, the defense assembled to question Canton Police Officer Steve Saraf.

Saraf was working overnights the day of the alleged murder. On the witness stand Monday afternoon, Saraf said he arrived on the scene and found Read with blood on her face, seemingly from trying to perform CPR. Saraf said Read was screaming “This is all my fault.”

The prosecution showed video during Saref’s testimony taken from Saref’s police cruiser. In the video, Read is heard screaming and walking around frantically.

Asked after court about her experience seeing the video, Read told 7’s Jonathan Hall she has “seen it many times.”

“It’s always difficult,” she said.

7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes shared his outlook after the first day of testimony, weighing in on the defense’s decision to not cross examine the prosecution’s first two witnesses — John O’Keefe’s brother, Paul, and Paul’s wife, Erin.

“If these people helped you, then you don’t ask any questions unless you know for sure they can help you more,” Hoopes said.

Hoopes continued, saying the defense “must think they have something good,” based on its allegations of a cover-up.

“If you’re going to say that to a jury, then you better be able to back it up, or you’re going to have no credibility,” he said.

Hoopes said the first few witnesses were the prosecution’s way of building context for the jury.

Moving forward, he said he expects the defense to bring in additional information to build out its case.

“Once they put the scaffolding on the house, then they’re going to start putting in the windows and the doors and everything else,” he said. “Then, they will have witnesses who have meaning and say important things.”

Court proceedings were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. With traffic snarling roads around the courthouse, court officers said the trial would be starting late.

The jury entered the courtroom moments before 9:30 a.m. and cross examination began shortly thereafter.

While testimony and cross examination continues in the expected weekslong Read trial, a 200-foot buffer zone will remain in place around Norfolk Superior Court following an order from Judge Beverly Cannone.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

