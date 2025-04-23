DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The second day of testimony in the Karen Read murder retrial began Wednesday.

Read is accused of hitting Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her defense claims she’s been framed.

Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

A retrial began this month, and 18 jurors were picked to hear the case.

Kerry Roberts, one of two women with Read when they discovered O’Keefe’s body, took the witness stand Wednesday after she began her testimony the day before.

Both the prosecution and defense gave their opening statements Tuesday, with each painting a different picture of the night O’Keefe died.

