DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony began Monday in the highly-anticipated murder trial of Karen Read, accused of killing her boyfriend in January 2022.

Prosecutors have alleged Read killed O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer in Canton.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, asserting O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the fellow officer before being left outside. The defense has said a law enforcement cover up ensued involving numerous individuals and agencies.

No demonstrators will be allowed within 200 feet of Norfolk Superior Court during Read’s trial, following an order from Cannone.

