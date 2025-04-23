DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The second day of testimony in the Karen Read murder retrial began Wednesday, with witness Kerry Roberts on the stand.

Read is accused of hitting Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her defense claims she’s been framed.

Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial. A retrial began this month, and 18 jurors were picked to hear the case.

Roberts, one of two women with Read when they discovered O’Keefe’s body, took the witness stand Wednesday after she began her testimony the day before.

Read’s defense attorneys asked about Roberts’ meetings with the prosecution leading up to the retrial.

Assistant District Attorney Hank Brennan showed a dashboard camera video from the night of O’Keefe’s death in January 2022. Roberts became visibly emotional as Brennan asked about the moment they found O’Keefe’s body in the snow.

“His body was completely covered, but his head was completely covered, so I started to dig around his face and his eyes, and his left eye was fine, but his right eye looked like it was huge. Like he had had something happen to it,” Roberts said.

Both the prosecution and defense gave their opening statements Tuesday, with each painting a different picture of the night O’Keefe died.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

