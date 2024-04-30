DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed Tuesday in the highly-anticipated murder trial of Karen Read.

The trial kicked off in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, more than two years after the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe. It continued Tuesday morning with the defense beginning its cross examination of the prosecution’s third witness.

O’Keefe was Read’s boyfriend and was found dead in Canton in January, 2022.

Prosecutors have alleged Read killed O’Keefe by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, asserting O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the fellow officer before being left outside. The defense has said a law enforcement cover up ensued involving numerous individuals and agencies.

Jury selection began in the case last week.

On Monday, parties gathered in Dedham for opening statements and initial witness testimony from O’Keefe’s brother, Paul, and Paul’s wife, Erin. Canton Police Officer Steve Saref took the stand as the prosecution’s third witness. After declining to cross examine Paul and Erin, the defense assembled to question Saraf.

Defense cross examines Canton police officer after testimony

Saraf was working overnights the day of the alleged murder. On the witness stand Monday afternoon, Saraf said he arrived on the scene and found Read with blood on her face, seemingly from trying to perform CPR. Saraf said Read was screaming “This is all my fault.”

The prosecution showed video during Saref’s testimony taken from Saref’s police cruiser. In the video, Read is heard screaming and walking around frantically.

Asked after court about her experience seeing the video, Read told 7’s Jonathan Hall she has “seen it many times.”

“It’s always difficult,” she said.

Court proceedings were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. With traffic snarling roads around the courthouse, court officers said the trial would be starting late.

The jury entered the courtroom moments before 9:30 a.m. and cross examination began shortly thereafter. The defense finished its cross examination of Saref near 10:15 a.m. after raising questions about what the defense claimed were discrepancies between Saref’s grand jury testimony and his testimony on Monday.

The defense also highlighted what it believed were crucial omissions from Saref’s police report about the day O’Keefe died.

“In April of 2022, for the first time, you attributed the phrase ‘This is my fault, I can’t believe this happened,’ to my client,” said attorney Allen Jackson. “Correct?”

“That’s correct,” Saref responded.

“Nowhere in your official report did you say that,” Jackson continued. “And nowhere in your interview with Trooper [Michael] Proctor the next day did you say that.”

“That’s correct,” Saref said again.

“Do you think that was a pretty important omission on your part?” Jackson asked.

“It was an oversight,” Saref said.

Other witnesses testify as trial continues

Fellow Canton Police Officer Stephen Mullaney took the stand as the prosecution’s next witness. Mullaney was the second officer on scene after O’Keefe’s body was found and testified he heard Read loudly screaming “Is he dead?”

Mullaney said he later helped put O’Keefe in an ambulance.

Mullaney said he saw the three women at the scene. He said there was about six inches of snow on the ground and conditions were windy. Mullaney said he did not notice evidence, such as bits of broken taillight glass, on the ground by O’Keefe.

While Mullaney continued testimony, his comments about not noticing broken glass could be of interest to the defense, which has claimed corrupt police planted dozens of pieces of taillight glass at the scene after O’Keefe was found in the snowbank.

The defense started cross examining Mullaney near 10:45 a.m. Speaking with defense attorney David Yannetti, Mullaney said he could not recall who was doing CPR on O’Keefe when he arrived on scene.

Yannetti asked Mullaney questions about whether he noticed blood on Read’s face. He said he did not notice blood but saw that she was upset.

Responding to further questions, Mullaney again said he saw no broken glass at the scene.

The defense finished its cross examination near 11 a.m.

Following a brief break in proceedings, the prosecution called Canton Firefighter/Paramedic Timothy Nuttall to testify. Nuttall was a first responder at the crime scene and remained on the stand for his testimony and cross examination until shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Canton Fire Department Lt. Anthony Flematti took over as the prosecution’s next witness near 12:40 p.m.

7NEWS legal analyst discusses first day of testimony

Before parties reconvened Tuesday morning, 7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes weighed in on the defense’s decision to not cross examine Paul O’Keefe and Erin.

“If these people helped you, then you don’t ask any questions unless you know for sure they can help you more,” Hoopes said.

Hoopes continued, saying the defense “must think they have something good,” based on its allegations of a cover-up.

“If you’re going to say that to a jury, then you better be able to back it up, or you’re going to have no credibility,” he said.

Hoopes said the first few witnesses were the prosecution’s way of building context for the jury.

Moving forward, he said he expects the defense to bring in additional information to build out its case.

“Once they put the scaffolding on the house, then they’re going to start putting in the windows and the doors and everything else,” he said. “Then, they will have witnesses who have meaning and say important things.”

While testimony and cross examination continues in the expected weekslong Read trial, a 200-foot buffer zone will remain in place around Norfolk Superior Court following an order from Judge Beverly Cannone.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

