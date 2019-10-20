Second day of the annual Head of the Charles Regatta underway

BOSTON (WHDH) - The world’s best crew teams will be back out on the water on Sunday for the second day of the annual Head of the Charles Regatta.

Competitors and Spectators are lucking out with picture-perfect Fall weather all weekend long.

Spectator Ella Richards said, “It’s amazing that we are this lucky to have this good of weather for Charles. The water looks fantastic and seeing the crews actually like doing their best and not fighting through some bad headwinds is always fun to watch.”

The regatta started in 1965 and has been going strong ever since.

Spectator Dhanpreet Core said, “It’s just a great opportunity for crews to get out there and put out some phenomenal times and just row in awesome conditions.”

This year’s two-day rowing competition is attracting 11,000 athletes to the Charles River.

Spectators streaming in to find the best view of the athletes along the three-mile course which begins at the Boston University Boathouse and ends near Herter Park.

Spectator Mariano Pache said, “Weather is beautiful, we’re out here just enjoying the day.”

Anyone planning to head to the regatta is urged by organizers to take public transportation, they also have free shuttle buses.

